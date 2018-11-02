Pakistan in South Asian U15 soccer decider

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan thrashed hosts Nepal 4-0 to secure a place in the final of South Asian Under-15 Football Championship.

Pakistan got the opener in 54th minute with Mohibullah scoring on penalty kicks in the 59th and 68th minutes to make it 3-0.

Muddassar Nazar netted the fourth goal in 77th minute also on a penalty kick to make it 4-0.Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the final tomorrow (Saturday). Bangladesh beat India in the second semi-final to make it to the decider.