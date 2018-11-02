Mohib steers Pakistan into SAFF U-15 Cup final

KARACHI: Mohibullah hit a brace to put Pakistan in the final when they crushed hosts Nepal 4-0 in the semifinal of the SAFF Under-15 Cup in Kathmandu on Thursday.

In the hotly-contested outing Pakistan went ahead when Nepal conceded an own goal in the 54th minute. After taking the lead Pakistan put pressure on the technically strong Nepal and doubled their lead when Mohibullah hit from the spot in the 59th minute.

Nine minutes later Pakistan created panic in Nepal’s area and that gifted them the second penalty and Mohibullah once again did not make any mistake, slotting home his second goal to take his side’s lead to 3-0.

In the 77th minute Mudassar Nazar added to the misery of Nepal when he landed Pakistan’s fourth goal on penalty.“It was a tough game,” Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Jose Portella said in the post-match press conference.

“We won but the first half was very tough as Nepal played very well. Yes, in the second half when we scored first goal it became easy for us,” the coach said. Nepal’s coach Sanoj Shrestha said that his team lost to physically stronger Pakistan’s side. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi was happy with his colts’ achievement.

“I am really happy. It’s a fine performance from our kids,” Lodhi told The News.“This is our future. And these players will one day become part of the senior team. They have shown that they have the potential,” Lodhi added.

Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow) will face Bangladesh in the final. Bangladesh on Thursday defeated India 4-2 in the other semi-final in penalty shootout after the Bangladeshi keeper Mehdi Hasan made a couple of fine saves that kept strong India from qualifying for the final. The match was 1-1 at the end of the regulation time. A few years ago Pakistan had lifted the inaugural SAFF Under-16 Cup title also in Nepal.