Suffering of people continues second day running

Rawalpindi “ Public continued to suffer second day running due to on-going sit-in of religious parties at Faizabad Interchange that has resulted in suspension of Metro Bus Service and public transport.

Although Thursday was a declared holiday for school and college goers, however the people going for the jobs found difficulties in their movement between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They had to take several detours to reach their offices and later their homes after the office time.

On the other hand petrol pump owners of the city have also warned of fuel shortage due to hindrance in supply. They said that oil tankers could not reach the petrol pumps for the last two days.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) senior officials told ‘The News’ that the service will remain suspend till situation improves. The feared protesters could try to set buses on fire pelt stones on them. We could not take risk in this situation, they said.

Talking to this scribe a number of citizens said that everybody has right to protest but blocking of roads and causing inconveniences to road users was difficult to comprehend. They called upon the sitting government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to settle the issue.

Muhammad Rizwan, who wanted to travel to Sahiwal to see his ailing father, seemed quite upset over the situation. He said that long route transporters were not ready to go anywhere due to fear of protesters. “I am ready to pay them extra but they did not agree. “Where should I go in this situation and how I could see my father who was in hospital,” he wondered.

Sara who was out with her mother to purchase groceries from Sabzi Mandi in Raja Bazaar said she was astonished to see all shops closed.

Raja Dilpazeer from Bhara Kahu said that due to closure of Expressway non availability of public transport, he could not reach court for hearing of his case.

A number of labourers waiting for work at their workplace in Raja Bazaar were wondering as why the market was closed and there was no work for them. Mohammad Azad, a labourer in his late 30s, said we have been waiting since morning but it seems nobody wants to hire us today due to prevailing situation in the city. “Since yesterday most of us have not earned a penny, and I fear for the worst that even today when I will reach home, what will I tell my family,” he added