Jang Group book fair kicks off

LAHORE: A five-day book fair organised by Jang Group of Publications and Bestival kicked off at Expo Centre on Thursday.
Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the event in which over a hundred publishers have set up their stalls. The stalls showcased bestsellers and the books from all domains at discounted rates. Despite hurdles in travel in the City, a large number of people visited the book fair. In the coming days, Provincial Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal and Fareed Paracha are also expected to visit the event.
