Woman falls to death from fourth floor

A woman fell to her death from the fourth floor of her residential apartment building under mysterious circumstances on Thursday in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5.

According to Darakshan police station SHO Arshad Janjua, the woman, who was identified as 23-year-old Saher Ali lived by herself on the fourth floor of the apartment building located in Saba Commercial Area.

The SHO said she fell from the fourth floor under mysterious conditions. She was currently unemployed but was earlier working in a call centre. Police said her family had claimed that she had committed suicide over a personal matter.

Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, however, her family took it home without medico-legal formalities. Police are investigating the case from all angles.