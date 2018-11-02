Waiting for our help

This refers to the letter ‘Help for Thar’ (Nov 1) by Muhammad Fayyaz. A lot has been already said on the plight of residents of Thar, but it is shameful that the authorities concerned have not taken serious action to help the people in need. The writer has also correctly pointed out that the country which dispatches aid to distressed countries in a timely manner has failed to alleviate the suffering of people of Thar.

It is suggested that the MD of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal must visit Thar and assess the residents’ food and medicines needs. Work should also be carried out for the repair and replacement of reverse osmosis plants so that the residents can have an access to clean drinking water. The Punjab government may consider sending 50,000 tonne of wheat directly to the affected people.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt