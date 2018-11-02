Running without supervision

Wagon-owners plying their wagons on various routes of Islamabad know how to make huge profits at the expense of passengers. One of such methods is fixing 20 seats inside a 15-seater wagon. This causes discomfort to passengers who find it difficult to breathe comfortably.

It is unfortunate that the Islamabad traffic police which is a symbol of quick action and efficiency has become totally ignorant of this situation which has led to causing an endless hardship to passengers. The Islamabad traffic police should take notice of this highly disturbing situation in a timely manner.

M S Ali Zia

Islamabad