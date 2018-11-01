WOMEN T20 League: Pindi, Quetta record wins

PESHAWAR: Quetta Fighters and Rawalpindi Angles recorded victories in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League here at the Arbab

Niaz Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Quetta Fighters outperformed strong Islamabad Blasters by seven wickets. Islamabad captain won the toss and elected to bat first. Islamabad scored 69 in the allotted overs. Saima Malik captured three wickets, Aysha Asim two and Aman Baloch, Humaira and Mubashera took one wicket each.

Quetta completed the target for the loss of just three wickets. Ayesha (28 not out) and Saima Malik (21 not out) played well for Quetta.

In the second match, Rawalpindi Angels defeated Kashmir Stars by 79 runs.

Batting first, Rawalpindi set a huge target of 115 in 20 overs. Benish and Nida (25) and Amina (23) played well for Rawalpindi. Ayesha of Kashmir Stars claimed three and Nazish finished two wickets.

In reply, Kashmir Stars were bowled out for just 36 runs.