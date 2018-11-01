Thu November 01, 2018
Peshawar

AA
Akhtar Amin
November 1, 2018

BRT project: PHC puts on notice KP govt, PDA to fix responsibility

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday put on notice the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a writ petition to fix responsibility for spending billions of rupees on green belts, underpasses and parks that were bulldozed due to the Bas Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub issued notice to KP government through Chief Secretary, Peshawar Development Authority, Chief Executive Officer Cantonment Board Peshawar and others.

Ghulam Shoaib Jally, an advocate of Supreme Court, had filed the writ petition, seeking details of the revenue of public exchequer spent on the development projects including Amn Chowk, Monuments near Rahim Medical Centre Sikandarpura, underpasses and green belts bulldosed due to BRT project.

The petitioner requested the court to fix responsibility for the wastage of public money on part of the government, its officials, engineers and architects responsible for defective planning and failing to protect the existing projects while launching new ones.

The court was also requested to issue directions for action against the engineers, contractors, architects and political governments who are responsible for the defective planning of these projects and waste of huge money of public exchequer in the projects bulldosed by the BRT.

It was also prayed before the court that direction may be issued to the government that planning for development projects be adopted in such a manner that fresh projects may not clash with future projects.

The petitioner submitted that different developmental projects were introduced from time to time in the province. He stated there were proper procedures for introduction of new projects and also to protect and preserve the old projects.

It said the purpose of proper procedures for initiating new projects and preserve and protect old ones was that these projects are executed on the huge fund from the public exchequer accumulated through taxes from the general public.

Unfortunately, it said, every new political government initiated new projects for the development of the different areas without taking care of the old and existing projects.

It was in 2017, the PTI-led provincial government launched the BRT project in the capital city, but unfortunately with the launching of the new project the existing and developed projects including Aman Chowk, Monuments near Rahim Medical Centre Sikandarpura, underpasses and green belts constructed on the money of public exchequer were demolished.

It said the government from 2013 to 2016 had developed various green belts at a cost of billions of rupees but these were demolished due to BRT project.

The bench after preliminary hearing issued notice to the respondents to submit reply in the writ petition before next hearing.

