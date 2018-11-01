2 filling stations sealed in capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Two petrol pumps in the federal capital were sealed by Administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in violation of the weight and measurements laws.
According to ICT Spokes-man Industries and Labour Welfare Department Islamabad have checked 6 petrol pumps and completely sealed 2 of them while 4 others found accurate weight and measures.
Capital administration teams were supervised by Assistant Director Labour Welfare Hamid Nasrullah Ranjha to inspect filling stations in different sectors including F-10, G-9, G-8 and F-6. The campaign has been launched following the directions of Islamabad Director Industries and Labour Ahmed Usman.
After checking the nozzles of A One filling station at G-9, and Capri filling station of PSO located in F-7 were sealed for selling less fuel to the public.
While four other petrol pumps situated in F-10, G-9, G-8 and F-6 pumps were also checked and found safe.
Purpose of the campaign was to ensure that petrol pumps were abiding by the weight and measures rules set by the government.
