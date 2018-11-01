Schools closed for two days

Rawalpindi : All private particularly missionary schools in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will remain closed for two days on Thursday and Friday. The schools will reopen on Monday if situation cools down.

Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for ten days.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza announced closure of all private schools for two days due to tense situation in the country. “The schools will reopen on Monday dependent on situation,” he claimed.

St Mary’s Academy Principal Nepoleion Gomes also confirmed to ‘The News’ that initially all missionary schools will remain closed for two days due to tense situation in the country. Schools will reopen from Monday after evaluation of the situation,” he added.

The Punjab government notification regarding closure of schools had not reached to local management, Rawalpindi till the filing of this report. However Executive District Officer (EDO) Education Riaz Ahmed told ‘The News’ that he was not aware of any formal directions, issued by the provincial government to close down public schools. It might be possible the notification will be issue late in the night to close down government schools on Thursday. If Punjab government issues notification regarding closure of public schools then we will close down schools on Thursday (today),” he added.

Jamila Achakzai adds: The educational institutions in the federal capital on Wednesday closed campuses earlier than schedule Wednesday before sending the students home.

The development came after tensions gripped the city and adjoining Rawalpindi town over the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit a Christian woman in a blasphemy case.

The twin cities saw street protests and road blockades after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, who was earlier sentenced to death by a trial court and Lahore High Court.

Fearing violence, the administrations of schools phoned parents and guardians of students to update them about the early campus closure and asked them to collect children without delay.

The others plied buses to drop off students in their respective areas.

The educational institutions said they would decide about the campus opening on Thursday after reviewing the law and order situation.

However, thin attendance is feared in schools on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s hospitals were put on high alert with the administration cancelling leaves of all paramedical staff. The district administration asked the people to restrict movement due to security reasons caused by the closure of Faizabad interchange, Aabpara Chowk, Bara Kahu area and Kashmir Highway by protesters.