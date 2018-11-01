Closure of roads plays on nerves of people

Rawalpindi : Public was once against at the receiving end of the protest and blockage of roads, intersections and main highways in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad when activists of religious parties launched their protests against the Supreme Court’s decision in Aasiya Bibi blasphemy case.

The protesters took motorcade processions from Westridge, Soan Road, Kutchery Chowk, Raja Bazaa and Committee Chowk. The processions after reaching Faizabad Chowk staged a sit-in.

Murree Road was blocked at Faizabad, Shamasabad and Liaquat Bagh whereas Islamabad Expressway was blocked from Koral Chowk till Shakriyal; Jhelum Road near Ayub National Park, Kutchery Chowk; Jhanda Chichi also remained blocked by the protesters who had placed large vehicles on the roads for to stop movement of traffic. The traffic on Committee Chowk was diverted by traffic police towards Rawal Road, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road, Double Road and onto 9th Avenue while in the city’s downtown areas the traffic from the Committee Chowk was diverted towards Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Gawalmandi, Saddar and Peshawar Road. GT Road was also blocked at Gujar Khan and Tarnol.

The communication system of the twin cities cut off from other cities with the start of protests and demonstrations as all major roads remained blocked by the angry protesters.

The people from different walks of life including lawyers, businessmen, intellectuals, doctors, government employees expressed their anger and anxiety over the closure of roads by the protesters which they said creates great problems and hardships for the people particularly office goers as well as students of colleges and schools.

The people who had been to offices, schools and their workplaces did not anticipate the enormity of the sudden blockages of roads. In the afternoon, and later in the evening when the people started returning to their destinations either to pick their kids from schools and colleges or return from their workplaces found it really hard to make their way through clogged roads and streets.

Unfortunately, Metro Bus Service, the main transport services connecting the sister cities was also suspended fearing backlash from angry protesters right from the worth go. The service has been suspended indefinitely. Commuters suffered due to suspension of Metro Bus Service whereas shortage of private service vehicles (PSVs) also added fuel to fire as majority of drivers stopped their wagons, Suzuki pickups and buses to avert any backlash from protesters.

“Without Metro Bus Service, it was quite difficult to reach my home in Rawalpindi from my college in Islamabad,” Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, a student in an angry mood said. He said that government should negotiate with protesters to resolve their issues to end the new ‘sit-in’. He pointed out that public suffered a lot when the last time protesters blocked Faizabad.

Islamabad Red Zone has also been sealed due to security concerns. The road from Rawal Dam roundabout to Red Zone has also been closed for traffic by placing containers to block the passage.

On the other hand, Punjab government immediately imposed Section 144 in the province including Rawalpindi city.

In the state of fear and panic, majority of shopkeepers immediately closed their shops and markets at Raja Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Murree Road, Saddar and Railway Road.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan started a protest on 5 November 2017 and set up camp at the Faizabad Interchange contesting changes in the Elections Bill 2017 in which the word oath changed to declaration and after stepping down of the then Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid ended their sit-in on November 26, 2017.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen staged a sit-in at Faizabad while Shia Ulema Council (SUC) protested in different localities in Rawalpindi in February 2013 when 85 members of Hazara community were killed in terrorist attack in Quetta.