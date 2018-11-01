Thu November 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Sarfraz needs to be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin

LAHORE: PCB Cricket Committee chairman Mohsin Hassan Khan has said that national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed should be relieved of Test captaincy because its pressure is taking its toll on him.

“I have said it before and I will say it now too. With Sarfraz I was saying you got a new guy in, don’t put the burden of three formats on him,” Mohsin said in a TV programme. He said that Sarfraz should give up the Test captaincy and only concentrate on the limited overs formats.

“In Tests, there should be a senior player for a year or a year and a half which will give him (Sarfraz) time, allow him to relax and groom himself as a leader, to get some confidence.

“Sarfraz’s body language was so down (in the Asia Cup). I felt sorry for him that he’s had so much pressure put on him, with T20s, ODIs and Tests. There’s no doubt he is talented. He is young, and he has a lot of time. That was my view before and it is now as well,” said the former Test opener.

Even though Sarfraz led Pakistan to Test and T20I series wins against Australia, Mohsin said that the T20I series against New Zealand would determine how well Sarfraz can deal with pressure.

“This New Zealand series, it has Tests, ODIs and T20s; it will give us a better picture of how mentally strong Sarfraz has become,” he said.“I only say this because he is still young and he doesn’t need this much pressure on him. He needs some relief because wicket-keeping itself is a difficult job,” said Mohsin, who has been Pakistan’s coach as well.

He said that the final decision would be made by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, but he would put forward the suggestion. Whatever suggestions I give, it will not be out of personal interest. I will only suggest those things that can help make Pakistan better,” Mohsin said.

