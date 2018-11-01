Thu November 01, 2018
Karachi

November 1, 2018

Sindh govt reconstitutes Sugarcane Control Board

The Sindh government on Wednesday reconstituted the Sugarcane Control Board (SCB) and the minister for agriculture would be the chairman to recommend sugarcane prices to be imposed in the province in consultation with the sugar mills and growers.

The board was reconstituted under sections 3 and 4 of the Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 (Sindh Amendment) Act 2009, and the SBC would also recommend a timetable for the sugarcane crushing season to be implemented in the province in consultation with the stakeholders.

The chief secretary issued the notification for the reconstitution of the SCB. Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MPA Shaheena, secretary of the Sindh Agriculture Department, the sugarcane commissioner of the province, and one representative each of the Sindh Abadgar Board, the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, the Sugarcane Growers Association, and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association would be its members.

Other official and non-official members of the boar might be also appointed by the government, said the notification.

Comments

