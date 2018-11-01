Rupee strengthens

The rupee strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday in the wake of bullish sentiments, traders said.

In the interbank market the rupee gained 13 paisas to close at 132.48 against the dollar.

In the open market, the rupee traded flat at 132 against the dollar.

Expectations that Pakistan will get a bailout package from China on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit this week supported the greenback, traders said.