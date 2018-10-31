Ogra wants Rs 9 hike in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the petroleum ministry recommending an increase of Rs9 per litre in petrol prices, Geo News reported. According to sources, it has suggested an increase of Rs13 per litre in diesel prices and Rs6.47 in kerosene oil. An increase of Rs6.48 has been suggested in light diesel oil. The government on August 30 had reduced petroleum prices by as much as Rs6 for the month of September, according to a notification. The price of petrol was reduced by Rs2.41 bringing it down to Rs92.83 per litre. High speed diesel price went down by Rs6.37 at Rs106.57 per litre.