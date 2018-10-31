BD gets Mustafizur boost ahead of Zimbabwe Tests

DHAKA: Bangladesh can heave a sigh of relief as the scans cleared pacer Mustafizur Rahman of any injury concerns ahead of the Test series opener against Zimbabwe, starting Saturday.

Mustafizur sustained an elbow injury during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in the just-concluded three-match series, and was rested in the third game. He had made a comeback in the Test squad for the two-match series having missed out the Test series against West Indies. However, his participation remained a major concern considering Bangladesh were waiting for the scan report. Mustafizur, who is currently in Dhaka, is expected to travel to Sylhet on October 31 to join his team mates who are currently preparing there.“There was nothing serious in his scan report and we are hopeful that he will be available from the opening Test,” BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury told Cricbuzz on Tuesday. “We have given him some rest [reason for his brief stay in Dhaka] as the pain can diminish on its own by taking some rest or it can be reduced by medication,” he added.