Wed October 31, 2018
October 31, 2018

JS Bank Supports Entrepreneurs Through Szabist Partnership

Karachi: JS Bank has joined hands with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology (SZABIST), a leading educational institution to support graduating students in their quest for becoming potential entrepreneurs by availing the JS Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme.

This partnership will enable aspiring students of SZABIST to avail financing for start-ups or an established business, at a highly subsidized mark-up rate of 6% per annum. Students or Alumni aging between 21 & 45 years, with entrepreneurship and business management skills imparted through SZABIST, are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Reflecting on this alliance, Babbar Wajid, Head of Product Development & Business Management at JS Bank, stated, “Through this partnership, we aim to open doors to entrepreneurship for young individuals. I am positive that this is just the start to something much bigger and that we can bring about a change in the social & economic sectors of Pakistan.”

Emphasizing on the significance of entrepreneurship in promoting SMEs, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, highlighted that in addition to teaching courses pertaining to Entrepreneurship, and a robust Student Society that is actively working to inspire and create entrepreneurs of tomorrow, SZABIST has launched a four-year BS Entrepreneurship degree program in 2017.

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing financial institutions is continually undertaking efforts to drive economic growth and development in Pakistan.***

