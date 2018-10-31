Alkaram Autumn/Winter Collection 2018

Karachi: Alkaram studio launched its latest Autumn/Winter Collection on the 27th of October. Alkaram Autumn/Winter Volume I celebrates elements from across the globe, with an eclectic mix of cultures showcased through the collection’s patterns, styles and colors. Fusing the old with the new, this collection is a perfect reflection of the woman of today, forging her path in a brave new world while honoring the traditions of yesteryear.

Alkaram has previously worked with a number of top celebrities, this year Alkaram continues to work with Ayeza Khan as their brand ambassador as she perfectly fits their brand image of timeless grace and effortless elegance. Star of numerous hit drama serials such as Pyarey Afzal and Koi Chand Rakh, Ayeza is an award winning actress who with her amazing acting skills and humble personality has won over the hearts of many.

To celebrate the newly launched Autumn/Winter collection, Ayeza Khan made a surprise visit at Emporium Mall Lahore, to have a meet & greet session with the loyal Alkaram consumers. The crowd at the mall enjoyed her presence and they also got a chance to talk to and take pictures with the diva.***