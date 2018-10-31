Laparoscopic colorectal surgery workshop at HFH

Rawalpindi : Surgical Unit 2 at Holy Family Hospital in collaboration with Society of Surgeons of Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Chapter organized 2nd Master Class Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery training workshop here at the HFH.

The workshop included two-day intensive course for senior trainees and consultants aiming at practicing Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery. Director of European Academy of Robotic Colorectal Surgery Dr Amjad Pervaiz was the international director of the course while national directors include Dean of Surgery at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Idrees Anwar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Professor Dr. Naeem Zia and Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan.

Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon from The Royal Bournemouth Hospital UK was the international faculty for the course where as national faculty included Dr. Tariq Nawaz, Dr. Faisal Murad, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Atif Khan, Dr. Maryam Barkat and Dr. Waqas Ayub. Dr. Qasim Ali from SU 2 of HFH was the course coordinator.

During the workshop, Dr. Amjad along with his team operated as many as six patients with large bowel cancer using laparoscopic surgery technique with excellent recovery.

The laparoscopic surgery, also called minimal invasive surgery (MIS) is a modern surgical technique in which surgeries are performed through small incisions (usually from 0.5 cm to 1.5 cm) in the body.

During the workshop, a series of lectures and edited videos providing step by step training for almost all common colorectal procedures were presented by the trainers. The international faculty presented, discussed and debated patient selection, equipment requirements, theatre set-up, pre and post-operative management and outcomes as well as the controversial topics of cancer surgery and enhanced recovery programs for training professionals.

Professor Idrees appreciated the efforts by Professor Amjad and his team particularly for training consultants and trainees on modern techniques of laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Amjad while talking to participants put an emphasis on the training aspect of laparoscopic surgery in Pakistan.

Dr. Qasim, the course coordinator of the master class training course demonstrated live surgical procedures along with Dr. Amjad pervaiz for the participants.