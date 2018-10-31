Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Laparoscopic colorectal surgery workshop at HFH

Rawalpindi : Surgical Unit 2 at Holy Family Hospital in collaboration with Society of Surgeons of Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Chapter organized 2nd Master Class Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery training workshop here at the HFH.

The workshop included two-day intensive course for senior trainees and consultants aiming at practicing Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery. Director of European Academy of Robotic Colorectal Surgery Dr Amjad Pervaiz was the international director of the course while national directors include Dean of Surgery at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Idrees Anwar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Professor Dr. Naeem Zia and Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan.

Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon from The Royal Bournemouth Hospital UK was the international faculty for the course where as national faculty included Dr. Tariq Nawaz, Dr. Faisal Murad, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Atif Khan, Dr. Maryam Barkat and Dr. Waqas Ayub. Dr. Qasim Ali from SU 2 of HFH was the course coordinator.

During the workshop, Dr. Amjad along with his team operated as many as six patients with large bowel cancer using laparoscopic surgery technique with excellent recovery.

The laparoscopic surgery, also called minimal invasive surgery (MIS) is a modern surgical technique in which surgeries are performed through small incisions (usually from 0.5 cm to 1.5 cm) in the body.

During the workshop, a series of lectures and edited videos providing step by step training for almost all common colorectal procedures were presented by the trainers. The international faculty presented, discussed and debated patient selection, equipment requirements, theatre set-up, pre and post-operative management and outcomes as well as the controversial topics of cancer surgery and enhanced recovery programs for training professionals.

Professor Idrees appreciated the efforts by Professor Amjad and his team particularly for training consultants and trainees on modern techniques of laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Amjad while talking to participants put an emphasis on the training aspect of laparoscopic surgery in Pakistan.

Dr. Qasim, the course coordinator of the master class training course demonstrated live surgical procedures along with Dr. Amjad pervaiz for the participants.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport