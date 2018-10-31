Wed October 31, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

‘Islam religion of peace and humanity’

Islamabad: The 94th Islamic Orientation Programme organised by Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University for ‘Aima and Khutaba (scholars and sermon deliverers)’ of the armed forces of Pakistan concluded at Faisal Masjid campus.

As many as 40 officials of the forces participated in the three-month long course which was consisted of recreational trips, special interactive session, IT basics, and lectures of the veteran scholars.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, who was warmly welcomed by the officials of the university on his appointment by President of Pakistan.

“Islam is the religion of peace and humanity. It advocates hugs and discourages pushes,” he said.

He stressed upon the participants that they must disseminate true teachings of Islam. He said scholars were the most important people of the society who are torchbearers of the teachings of Islam.

The programme was also attended by Vice President Dr. Muhammad Munir, Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Sohail Hassan, Director General IRI, Dr. Muhamamad Ziaul Haq and others officials of the university. Later, the IIU rector also inaugurated a children library at the Dawah Academy.

