Quality education first target: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said the first target of Punjab Schools Education Department is to provide quality education to the students in Naya Pakistan. The PTI government is bringing positive changes in the education sector through sustained educational reforms. The minister was speaking at a meeting with a delegation of private schools in the committee room of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board office, here on Tuesday. The delegation comprising 18 members apprised him of the problems of private schools.