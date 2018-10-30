Saudi-based Pak woman mountaineer aims to go higher

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Ismail, a proud dual national Pakistani woman who even in her sixties made adventures her habit, scaling the 5895m high Mount Kilimanjaro in Nigeria and completing four major marathons including the famous New York City Marathon with a good time.

Based in Saudi Arabia but having her roots in Pakistan, Ayesha aims even higher both on the marathon front and also scaling new heights. “All these years virtually I have been on the adventure spree, accepting one after another challenge. Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania offers a real challenge to even a young mountaineer what to talk about women of my age. I accepted the challenge and successfully reached the summit eight years back. It was just a start of more adventures to come.”

During her illustrious career, she possibly becomes the only Pakistan origin women to have completed four famous marathon races around the world. “It was nothing less than a big challenge for me to accept the challenge of NYC Marathon. Two years back I successfully completed the New York City marathon even achieving a better timing than majority of women runners of her age.”

That was not all Ayesha went on to compete in challenging Paris and New Zealand marathons. “It was also a big challenge for me as some of the best runners competed in Parris marathon. I completed the challenge with a good time and that too in the company of some of the best runners. Same happened in New Zealand marathon which also posed a big challenge for me. There I also succeeded in completing the marathon.”

On the mountaineering front, Ayesha said she started her quest almost 11 years back. I reached the Mount Everest summit at the height of 5500m and could have even gone higher but had failed to get the required permission.”

Later Ayesha said she tried her luck at Europe’s highest mountain Elbrus in Russia. “Though it was quite a challenging task, I kept on pursuing my dreams and made it to the summit of 5642m high mountain.”

Amongst her other achievements, Ayesha Ismail also ran 10km Canadian Marathon with a good time.She gives credit to her hard working lifestyle to her parents. “Father worked tirelessly to establish Pakistan handicraft industry as a government servant and her mother raised eight children all of them very well educated. I owe my achievements to parents.”

Amongst her future plans, Ayesha Ismail wants to try her luck at K-2 base camp which is more than 5,600m high. “Now I have focused my attention on Pakistan Northern Area and am making my K-2 base camp attempt next summer. I am also working on my option and have plans to attempt the summit of the mountain with the height of around 6000m.”

Indeed at around 65 now, Ayesha has set the high standard for other Pakistani women to follow. “I believe if you have the confidence in you and want to achieve your goals you can do that with shear hard work and determination.”