Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Peshawar

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Armed gang robs bank of Rs11m

NOWSHERA: An armed gang on Monday stormed a commercial bank, injuring a security guard before fleeing with over Rs11 million in broad daylight.

Manager of the Muslim Commercial Bank, Muhammad Faheem, told police that seven robbers arrived at the bank situated in Pabbi in a white car. They forced their way inside the bank by beating the security guard, leaving him injured who was later shifted to a hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

Four of the robbers entered the bank while three stood standby on the gate. The robbers collected money from the cash counter after taking the staff hostage at gunpoint.After the robbery, four robbers escaped in the car parked outside the bank while the remaining fled on motorbikes.

They also took away CCTV cameras installed in and outside the bank along with computer devices. Eyewitnesses said they tried to call station house officer in Pabbi on his cellphone but the call went unanswered.

One of the witnesses, who did not want to disclose his name, said robbers remained for about 20 minutes in the bank but there was no sign of police anywhere. “The police could have prevented the robbery had they acted promptly but the robbers fled before the cops could arrive at the scene,” he added.

One witness also reported the presence of a cash-collecting security vehicle with armed security personnel outside the bank during the robbery. They fled away when they realized what was going on inside the bank.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman visited the bank in the busy market along with the Crime Scene Unit of the police which cordoned off the crime scene and started collecting evidence.The police launched a search operation and set up checkpoints on all the roads leading to and out of Pabbi after reports emerged that robbers had escaped towards Peshawar.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mardan Range, Mohammad Ali Gandapur flanked by DPO and DSP Nowshera told a press conference that the first information report of the crime had been registered and an investigation was underway.He added four teams of detectives would investigate the case and hoped that those involved in the robbery would soon be brought to justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

The world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms held at LA

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport