Technical training for orphans

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Ahmad Hassan Moughal has stressed upon the need of providing technical education and vocational training to orphans and deprived kids to make them productive citizens of the country.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at the uniforms distribution ceremony organized by Skills Development School run by Skills Development Council, Islamabad. Ejaz Butt was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that it was the collective responsibility of public and private sectors to arrange the provision of technical education and vocational trainings to orphans and deprived kids as they were an important part of our society. He said if left unattended, they could become a big burden on the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Skills Development School for providing education and skills to kids of poor segments and hoped that after getting education and training, they would play effective role in the development of industries.