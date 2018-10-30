Nation building through democracy

Misfortune never comes alone: in any circumstance it is mostly the end-result of our own mistake. If we cannot learn from our blunders it’s better to seek guidance from Almighty God’s message.

Divine guidance will help us tide over all social, economic and political problems and turn our homeland into a sovereign welfare state. City elders rightly say masses may not look happy with mode of governance which they feel has not saved them from current poverty, hunger and disease.

Some time back a human rights commission said about 15 persons were dying of hunger every day across the country, and this happened under the nose of big landlords and capitalists who had the lion’s share of power in parliament. Such people very often forget the teaching of Islam as regards peace, prosperity and welfare of mankind, which in other words enjoins all well-to-do and ruling classes of society to help the state provide bread, clothing and shelter to poverty-ridden men, women and children on the basis of the principles of liberty, equality and fraternity.

“This is the spirit of democracy which unites and builds people into a nation possessed of healthy economy and strong defence,” elders assert. In fact, nobody has ever bothered seriously about what is needed to make the country a progressive state with a people’s government. That’s why we face the problem of bread, clothing and shelter for growing population. The poor can’t afford inflated prices of wheat flour, sugar, milk and cooking oil etc.

Why people remember yesterday’s struggle for today’s industrial and agricultural progress of the Chinese nation with a view to learning from them? China won freedom two years after we achieved Pakistan in 1947.

Our masses, too, have the same potential and quality of working together for national advancement after devastating rains and floods. Only selfless leaders are needed to work manually and mentally along with common people setting aside party motives.

People need clean drinking water, electricity, bumper wheat, rice and sugar-cane crops and edible oil etc. for honourable living at a price which is within their reach. To achieve such a target, building dams is as necessary as offering prayers: therein lies the secret of our good future life, argue city elders. — [email protected]