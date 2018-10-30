CM seeks officers’ role in good governance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that government officers should play their active role in redressing the people’s complaints as well as to achieve the targets of good governance.

The professional expertise and skills of the civil servants will be fully benefitted in the journey of progress and social change so that people could be facilitated. A team of best officers is being introduced in the Punjab province to improve the service delivery mechanism.

Talking to the officers posted in the Punjab province, the chief minister said that officers should utilise their every possible effort for serving the masses and added that introduction of qualitative change is the mission of the PTI government so that lives of the people could be made problem-free.

He tasked the officers that hard work should be carried out to introduce a change in accordance with the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief minister individually talked to the newly-posted secretaries, commissioners, RPOs, DPOs and ACs and directed them to work hard for public welfare. The officers pledged that they would come up to the expectations of the chief minister.

DELEGATIONS: Usman Buzdar has said that he represents the destitute segment of society and added that he will work hard to give such people their rights. Punjab is moving towards durable development and the PTI government is taking keen interest for the solution of problems of different areas of the province, including Southern Punjab.

Talking to the people’s delegations which called on him from different cities, the chief minister said that all the deprived areas will be developed. He said that public representatives will be consulted for development schemes and real welfare plan will be unveiled after completion of 100 days agenda of the government.

CRICKET TEAM: Usman Buzdar has felicitated Pakistani cricket team for whitewashing the Australian cricket team in T20 series. He said that they had continued their journey of success. This victory was a result of hard work and players exhibited best of their abilities, he added.

GRIEVED: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling of a bus in ditch near Kohistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.