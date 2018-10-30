Shoaib, Jaahid steer KRL into semi-finals

KARACHI: Shoaib Ahmed and Jaahid Ali enabled Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to blast their way into the semi-finals when they overwhelmed Multan by six wickets in the third quarter-final of the Quaid-e-Azam One-day Cup 2018-19 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Monday.

Shoaib (92) and Jaahid (82) struck fine fifties to help KRL achieve the 262-run target in the 47th over after losing four wickets.Earlier, Shoaib (2-39) also bowled well along with co-spinner Nauman Ali (2-48) to restrict Multan to 261-8 in the allotted 50 overs.

After being invited to bat by KRL’s skipper Usman Arshad, Multan’s batting revolved around gutsy left-handed youngster Imran Rafiq who hit a solid 70.After losing openers Zeeshan Ashraf (19) and Usman Liaquat (8) early, Imran Rafiq, playing his first List A season, added 64 for the third-wicket stand with Yousuf Babar (25) to strengthen the base.

Imran, who will turn 22 later this week, then put together a valuable 60 for the fourth-wicket association with Khalilullah who blasted a 30-ball 31 with three hits to the fence.Imran, who brought up his fifty off 74 balls, smashed seven fours in his responsible 100-ball knock.

In the death overs, Hasnain Bukhari (38) and Ibtisam Sheikh (32) used long handles to guide their side to a fighting total.Hasnain smacked two fours and as many sixes in successive deliveries off young pacer Sameen Gul in his rapid 27-ball feat.

Ibtisam, a PSL find from Hyderabad, hammered three fours and one six in his quickfire 23-ball effort before being run out.Off-spinner Shoaib removed openers Zeeshan Ashraf and Usman Liaquat in quick succession to create trouble for Multan. Left-arm spinner Nauman also dented the top order by picking up the prized scalps of Imran and Yousuf Babar to prevent Multan from piling up a daunting total.

KRL’s young pacer Bilawal (0-38) limped off the pitch after he was hit hard on his left leg by a forceful drive from Ibtisam in the final overs.In response, openers Jaahid and Gulraiz Sadaf (34) provided a 55-run opening stand to KRL. Gulraiz, who fell first, smashed four fours and a six from 30 balls.

Shoaib then joined Jaahid and the duo batted with perfection. They shared 148 for the third-wicket association to pave the way for an easy chase in the end.Karachi-born 23-year-old Jaahid, who was held nicely by spinner Hasnain Bukhari off his own bowling, struck seven fours in his 113-ball 82, his eighth List A fifty. Jaahid brought up his fifty off 77 balls.

When Jaahid fell, KRL were 204-2 in the 36th over. Medium pacer Ghulam Rehman then had skipper Usman Arshad (9) and Shoaib in quick succession to reduce KRL to 230-4.Shoaib, who completed his 12th List A fifty off 49 balls, smashed 14 fours from 113 deliveries.

Abdul Rehman Muzammil (30*) and Mohammad Mohsin (6*) then took their team home without any further loss in 46.5 overs.Ghulam, who played his seventh List A match, produced his career-best figures of 3-46 in ten overs. Off-spinner Hasnain claimed 1-60 in ten overs. Left-arm young pacer Saddam Afridi, who gave away 38 runs in his first five-over spell, conceded 68 in 9.5 overs.

Qaiser Waheed and Mohammad Sajid supervised the match.WAPDA and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) have already made it to the last four. In the fourth quarter-final on Tuesday (today) at the same venue, PTV will lock horns with Islamabad.