Mon October 29, 2018
Lahore

October 29, 2018

Ban on Indian content lauded

Our correspondent

LAHORE JAMAAT-e-Islami Deputy Chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has welcomed the order of the chief justice of the Supreme Court banning presentation of Indian content by the Pakistani TV channels and has said that the country’smediamust bemade to abide by the constitution and the law. In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the Indianmedia was spoiling the younger generation of Pakistan. He said that on one hand, India was committing water aggression against the country by blocking its share of river water while on the other hand, it was attacking the Islamic ideology of the country under the cover of culture. He said that obscene and vulgar scenes and talk shows were being presented on the TV channels in violation of the constitution and the law. Farid Piracha said the JI was against curbs on the press. However, he said, it was media’s responsibility to show high moral values of society. BALOCH: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that India violated the formula of the division of the subcontinent by unlawfully occupying Kashmir at the time of Partition. Kashmiris have been protesting against that for the last 70 years, Liaqat Bacloch said while addressing a Black Day programme of the Ahbab Convention at Punjab University on Sunday. He said that the Kashmiris’s liberationmovementwas destined to succeed. He impressed upon the UN to abandon its criminal silence over the bloodshed in Kashmir and take prompt steps to resolve the issue. He noted that the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba had always promoted healthy and purposeful activities and exposed the secular elements striving for free atmosphere on the campus.

