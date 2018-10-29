NAB arrests 503 from Oct 2017 to Sept 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Sunday said that NAB had nabbed 503 corrupt to recover looted money and to bring them to justice by adopting “Accountability for All” policy across the board during last one year from Oct 2017 to Sept 30, 2018.

“Due to NAB’s across the actions against corrupt elements, as compared to previous year 2017, NAB during 2018 received 44,315 complaints, authorised 1,713 complaint verifications, 877 inquiries and 227 investigations and recovered Rs258 billion from corrupt elements which is record achievement as compared to any other anti-corruption organisation of country. The NAB has filed 440 corruption references in various accountability courts as per law besides 1,210 corruption references under trial in respected accountability courts,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

The chairman NAB said that it was heartening to note that country's apex anti-corruption organisation NAB is a role model not only for the country but also for entire Saarc countries.

“Owing to outstanding performance of NAB, Pakistan’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has been decreased from 175 position to 116. Pakistan is the only country whose corruption perception index is persistently on declining trend,” he said.

He said the performance of NAB has been lauded by Saarc countries including India. NAB had been unanimously elected as chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is the great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

Moreover, he said Pakistan and China had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China would jointly work for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. “The NAB is only anti corruption institution which is playing vital role in recovering the looted money from culprit. The reports of renowned national and international organisations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Gallop and Gillani Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum also confirm excellent performance of NAB,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB had devised proactive national anti corruption strategy which had widely been acknowledged by all segments of society and today eradication of corruption had become the voice of the whole nation.

The chairman NAB said that NAB officers were working hard with complete dedication, commitment and determination to eradicate corruption to metalise the dream of corruption-free Pakistan.

He said that NAB did not believe in any victimisation and all officers had been directed to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence within the stipulated time frame strictly on merit as per law.