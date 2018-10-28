Rs20b state lands retrieved in Multan

Ag APP

MULTAN: The Multan district ranks at top across Punjab in conducting anti-encroachment operation and retrieving state lands from illegal occupants.

The district has retrieved state land worth Rs20 billion since the start of operation.

During a briefing here on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor said that anti-encroachment operations was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik across Suraj Mianai area in which dozens of structures besides five shops illegally constructed on state land near UBL Chowk were demolished.

He said the anti-encroachment squad had faced resistance at some locations but the overall drive remained peaceful and result-oriented. He said the rubble had been removed from the site with the help of Solid Waste Management loaders.

The operation was started from Razaabad area and encroachments were demolished constructed across the police line. The anti-encroachment squad also retrieved illegal occupancy of 30-year-old graveyard amid heavy contingent of police.

Complaints have been received regarding encroachment across the housing colonies and commercial plazas, and the district administration has decided launching crackdown against such encroachments in the next phase. He said the operation green, clean Punjab was continuing in the city.

The AC said that the district administration had retrieved state land illegally occupied by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s seminary ‘Qasim Aloom’, which is worth more than Rs2 billion.

Police plan aerial monitoring on Chehlum: City police have decided aerial monitoring of Majalis Aza and mourning processions, which are scheduled in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Police have decided deploying heavy contingent of police across the routes of Majalis Aza and mourning procession.

The security plan was finalised at the district peace committee meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik here on Saturday. The religious scholars and clerics from different school of thoughts took part in the meeting. The district administration assured all the stakeholders of foolproof security. The administration has started development work in the streets, rehabilitating the roads and installation of streetlights.

‘Consultations underway over new Hajj policy’: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Saturday said that consultations were underway to introduce new five-year Hajj policy.

Addressing a Hajj consultative workshop organised by the Directorate of Hajj Multan here, he announced that the new Hajj policy and Hajj operation 2019 would be better than the previous years.

The minister said that efforts were being made to increase Pakistan Hajj quota from the next year as a large number of Hajj applications could not be entertained every year.

He said that the Saudi Arabia government’s formula for Hajj quota for the Muslim countries was one person per thousand people.

He said the Saudi Arabia authorities would be contacted to increase Pakistan’s Hajj quota. He stressed for the training of Hajj pilgrims as it was necessary for performing all rituals of Hajj in a better way.

He directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to make short movies about Hajj and release it on the social media to inform the people.

He said that the ministry would also hold a session with the Ulema and custodians of mosques and madrassas to create awareness among those intending to go for Hajj.

The minister said that all complaints about Hajj arrangements, including provision of buildings and availability of facilities, would be addressed. He urged the private tour operators to focus on fitness of Hajj pilgrims.

Director Hajj Multan Rehan Khokhar said that they had invited Hajj pilgrims of 2018 to listen to their recommendations and to improve the Hajj 2019 arrangements.

PTI MNA Malik Amir Dogar, joint secretaries of Ministry of Religious Affairs Zeenat Khan Bangash, Zahid Raja and others were also present.