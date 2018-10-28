Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi fund to give SAR20m grant to KATH

MANSEHRA: Saudi Arabia fund for development would grant an amount of 20 million riyal for the purchase of surgical equipment and machineries for newly-reconstructed King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath).

“We are going to start purchase of surgical equipment as legal formalities by federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments are completed,” Dr Javed Tanoli, medical superintendent of Kath, told reporters on Saturday.

Dr Javed was member of Economic Affairs Division delegation, which recently wrapped up six-day visit to Saudi Arabia for approval of grants not only for Kath but also for others such projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Peshawar.

The Kath, which is recently handed over to Health Department on completion of its reconstruction after destruction in 2005 earthquake, has the capacity of 205 beds.

“Once we purchased surgical equipment this hospital would run as a category-A hospital with the capacity of 350 beds,” said Dr Javed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage