Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Majority of harassment cases from govt sector

Islamabad : Majority of sexual harassment cases received by the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) are from government sector.

This was stated by Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq while talking to the representatives of private companies at the pre- launch event of a branch of UK Immigration Solutions held on Saturday. She said that 80 to 90 per cent cases received by the Ombudsperson Secretariat are from government sector.

“The main reason for this high ratio of reported cases is the job security enjoyed by the government servants which gives women employees a courage to protest against any such behaviour,” said Kashmala while stressing to provide secure environment for women at the work place.

Talking about the general impression that most of the harassment cases reported by women are fake, she said not even a single fake case has been reported since she has joined the Ombudsperson Secretariat.

“We can see women overshadowing men in their performance at the educational institutions. They make more than 50 per cent of our population. Only way to utilize their potential is to provide them secure environment at the workplace,” she added.

Kashmala said that soon, the Ombudsperson Secretariat would initiate surprise visits of different organizations to check whether they have displayed Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment at a prominent place, as required by the law.

“The organizations found without the display of Code of Conduct would be fines on the spot,” she said. “I wish that by the end of my tenure, everyone becomes aware of legal implications of harassment at workplace that the law harassment at workplace becomes redundant.”

She urged the harassment victim to collect strong evidence against the harassers before filing a case. She said that Ombudsperson is working closely with the cybercrime wing so that harassment at social media could be controlled.

In her introductory remarks, lawyer Samarah Suklaman Albu talked about the facilitation provided by UK immigration solutions. She said that UK is the top 7 countries where people want to do business. She said that the reason to be in Pakistan is to encourage everybody to go and invest in UK.

“The purpose of this interaction is to empower companies and individuals who have toiled with the notion of moving to the UK or Europe and provide them with tools to make an informed decision as to whether their ideas of moving to UK or Europe are feasible,” said Samarah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage