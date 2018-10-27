Women’s volleyball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army on Friday topped Group A after defeating defending champions Wapda as the 14th National Women Volleyball Championship entered the semi-final stage at the Peshawar Sports Complex.
Army and Wapda from Group A and Punjab and HEC from Group B have qualified for the semi-finals.
The match between Army and Wapda was a thrilling affair as both teams played brilliantly. Army had to fight for every point to register a 26-24, 27-25, 25-23 win. Also on Friday, Sindh beat Islamabad 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.
Secretary Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar, Director Pakistan Sports Board Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem and a decent number of spectators watched the group matches.
