Woman held for murdering husband

SIALKOT: Police on Friday arrested a woman along with her two accomplices for murdering her husband at Gulshan Town. Reportedly, Abdul Ghafoor went for some work on October 10, 2018, but did not return. On the complaint of Pervez, brother of Abdul Ghafoor, the police started investigation and it was revealed that Abdul Ghafoor’s wife Kishwar Sultana with the help of Bilal and Mubashir had allegedly murdered him. The police claimed that the accused woman had alleged illicit relations with one of the arrested men, which was the reason of the murder.