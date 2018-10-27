Govt urged to focus on curbing power theft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to focus on curbing the power theft and transmission & distribution losses instead of enhancing power tariffs as these losses were costing billions of rupees to the power sector forcing the general consumers to pay heavy price in the form of high tariffs for the inefficiency of power supply companies.
ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the ECC has approved increase of 10 to 15 per cent for domestic consumers consuming above 300 units and 20 per cent for commercial consumers that would further enhance the cost of doing business and hike inflation for the common man.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to focus on curbing the power theft and transmission & distribution losses instead of enhancing power tariffs as these losses were costing billions of rupees to the power sector forcing the general consumers to pay heavy price in the form of high tariffs for the inefficiency of power supply companies.
ICCI President Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the ECC has approved increase of 10 to 15 per cent for domestic consumers consuming above 300 units and 20 per cent for commercial consumers that would further enhance the cost of doing business and hike inflation for the common man.
Comments