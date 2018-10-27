Architectural education conference held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Faculty of Architecture and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) hosted a conference on Architectural Education titled, ‘Design Pedagogies; analysing current trends and shaping the future’.
Purpose of the conference was to bring together international and national academics and practitioners to deliberate on architectural education. A large number of papers were submitted by eminent architects and designers; professional and academic, out of which 52 conference papers were presented.
