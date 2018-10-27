NAB recovers Rs2580 million

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the last one year from October 2017 to October 2018 has received 44,315 complaints, authorised 1,713 complaint verifications, 877 inquiries and 227 investigations, arrested 503 accused persons and recovered Rs2,580 million from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer, says a press release.

The recovery made possible to return to hundreds of affectees and some government departments. NAB has convened various Executive Board meetings in which various important decisions were taken. NAB has filed 440 corruption references in various Accountability Courts as per law during last one year.

NAB since its inception has recovered over Rs297 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is record achievement by any anti-corruption organization. Moreover, NAB’s conviction ratio is approximately 77 percent and NAB is the only organization in Pakistan which has exemplary conviction ratio. This is just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement adopted by NAB and involving all segments of society especially youth to aware them about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

In the last one year, Chairman NAB had taken notice of various complaints including alleged corruption reports in Multan Metro Project, corruption in 56 public limited companies, existence of 435 offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama and British Virgin Islands, corruption in construction, expansion of Kachhi Kanal, Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority for alleged corruption, inquiry against some local NGOs and INGOs on the reports of alleged embezzlement of funds, Sale of PIA aircraft on cheaper rates, return of housing societies’ plundered money reports. RDA, ICT, CDA, KDA, PDA, LDA and QDA have started placing details of illegal housing societies/cooperative housing societies on their website and also informing the people through advertisements in order to aware people about their investments in legal housing societies.

Chairman NAB Justice. Javed Iqbal, during the last one year has rejuvenated NAB which has become a vibrant organization for making corruption free Pakistan with the help of all stakeholders.