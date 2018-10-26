Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

National

SA
Sibte Arif
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UAE set to have largest hybrid power project

DUBAI: World’s first and largest integrated hybrid power project combining landfill gas (LFG), solar and agro-products will be built in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE will soon see the development of the world’s first and largest Integrated Hybrid Landfill Gas-Solar-Agro project in Ras Al Khaimah, it was announced on Thursday by the officials of government of Ras Al Khaimah at the Renewable Energy Conference held in Dubai.

According to official, the power plant developer earmarked US$100 million investment to develop the LFG-Solar-Agro power plant. The UAE aims to invest Dh600 billion by 2050 to meet the growing energy demand.

The Gulf countries would require US$85 billion for the addition of 69,000 MW of generating capacity and another US$52 billion for transmission and distribution over the next five years. This is the world’s first integrated hybrid landfill gas (LFG)-solar project that will also include an agro-product development component to make it a completely green and sustainable industry – in line with the UAE Government’s vision to promote green and sustainable economy.

With an investment outlay of US$100 million (Dh367 million), the project will generate up to 16 megawatt (MW) power to be supplied to the customers in Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE Energy Plan for 2050 is targeting an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the UAE’s economic requirements and environmental goals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?