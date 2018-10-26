Commissioner inaugurates 88KW solar power plant

OKARA: Commissioner Arif Anwar Baloch Thursday inaugurated 88KW solar power plant. Addressing at the Okara Cadet College after the inauguration, he said standardised educational institutions led nations to the peak of progress. He said the OCC had determined excellent traditions and its students would play their role in the uplift of the country. The commissioner said provision of modern facilities in the educational institution was his priority. OCC Principal Commander Shamim Akhtar, XEN Buildings Hafiz Abdul Qadir and others were present on the occasion. The commissioner visited different sections of the college. The commissioner also laid a wreath on the memorial of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar and offered Fateha. He also planted a sapling in the OCC ground.