‘Revisiting budget allocations can help bring positive change’

Islamabad : Former ANP Senator Afrasiab Khattak has said that we failed to decolonise our Constitution and state that is why we could not achieve our objectives of inclusive society.

Mr Khattak was speaking at a seminar on ‘New agenda of radical reforms’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Afrasiab Khattak said that the colonial system was meant to rule over the people instead of empowering them. The people in the colonial era were treated as subjects and not as citizens.

He said that after 9/11, Pakistan became a security state which is core to our current challenges and problems. Unless we prioritise and revisit our budget allocations, we cannot bring positive change. He said that our judicial system required reforms but we always forget to talk about much needed overhaul of judiciary. He said that it is high time to implement the effective local government system in the country as third tier of the government.

Dr Shoaib Suddel, a leading police and justice sector reform, said that the fundamental rights in the Constitution are critically linked with the justice system of the country and cannot effectively realise without independent police service.

Dr Suddel lamented that there is no single political party supporting an independent police service. He said that we must ensure merit in the country coupled with a fair and effective government and quality of regulatory regime. Moreover, he said, we should establish a system where accountability can be ensured across the board. Unless we take such critical measures, the real change would be a distant dream adding that civil service of Pakistan is the backbone of the country. Civil servant can play critical role to reverse the wrongdoings and transform the country.