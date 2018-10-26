Foreign companies to be given projects on BOT basis: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that foreign investment in Punjab for the improvement of infrastructure would be welcomed and the provincial government would not utilise direct funds while international companies would be given projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. He stated this while talking to representatives of different international companies who called on him at his office at 90 The Mall.

He offered that foreign companies could work on establishing economic and industrial zones along the highways and motorways which could help develop the surrounding areas as well. He said that investors should earn the due profit but its ultimate benefit should go to the province and its people. He said the policies of the previous government which resulted in financial bankruptcy of Punjab would be ended. He assured the foreign investors that they would be given complete security and cooperation so they could work freely in the sectors which they chose.

Heath officers: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned all health officers to improve attendance mechanism or else strict action would be taken for non-compliance. She was chairing a meeting of CEOs of all district health authorities via video link here on Thursday. “Show performance, era of laxity and negligence was over” she asked all the officers.

The minister said behavior with patients would be made part of ACRs. “Misbehave with patients is not acceptable in any case,” she warned. Dr Yasmin said sufficient drugs stock should be available in all districts and stressed the need of timely completion of process of procurement of more medicines. She expressed displeasure over poor performance of few hospitals and said action would be taken against any mismanagement at any level.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has recently rewarded its officers on their outstanding performance in the months of August and September. They were awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes. PSCA Managing Director Malik Ali Amir along with PSCA Chief Admin Officer Kamran Khan acknowledged the services of more than 60 outstanding officers, including police communication officers deployed in various sections of the project as core workforce and other officers from the operations, radio team andmedia/communication centre.

OPC Act: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Act 2014 is being amended to provide improved services to the expatriates.

Assumes charge: SP Rana Muhammad Masoom assumed the charge of Dolphin and Mujahid squad on Thursday and took briefing from the DSP Headquarters about the working of the force. The SP also visited Dolphin Squad headquarters and Qurban Lines. Meanwhile, SP directed the force to launch a crackdown on the criminals and miscreants.

rally: Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik led heavy bikes’ rally on The Mall to highlight importance of road safety. The bikers of the city traffic police and senior journalists also participated in the rally. The rally started from Awari Chowk and culminated at Club Chowk. The CTO drove a heavy bike by wearing helmet to give citizens a message about the purpose of wearing helmet. He told the participants that almost 100 percent bikers had started wearing helmets on The Mall. He said the purpose of the rally is to inculcate the message of safe travel among the road users.

French delegates: A three-member delegation of French Police visited Dolphin Headquarters and appreciated the working of the squad. Newly-appointed SP Rana Masoom welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the role of the force in curbing crimes and creating sense of safety among the citizens. The SP also briefed them on the crime control strategy and community policing. The delegation took interest in the gadgets being used by the Dolphin Squad.

Quacks booked: Two separate FIRs have been registered against quacks for breaking seals of their centres, which were sealed by Punjab Healthcare Commission last week. Reportedly, PHC team had sealed Al-Shaikh Medical Store and Anas Clinic in the Factory Area police limits. However, operators of the both centres broke the seals and re-started their illegal businesses. Police have registered FIRs against the accused.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 815 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Eleven people died and 900 suffered injuries in the accidents. Out of the injured, 521 were badly injured, and they were removed to hospitals while 367 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.