Lyari Brothers FC cruise into football tourney quarters

KARACHI: Lyari Brothers FC stormed into the All-Karachi Abdul Waheed Memorial 5-Star Football Tournament quarter-finals after defeating Karachi Azam Sports FC by 1-0 here at the Noorani Eidgah Ground on Thursday.Striker Muhammad Khalil scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute.
