Discussion with CFOs of Faisalabad on Best Corporate Report (BCR) Awards Criteria 2018

Second consultative session is being organized in Faisalabad on Monday, 29th October, 2018 at 5:30 pm at ICMA Pakistan Faisalabad Centre: 335-B Peoples’ Colony No. 1, off Satiana Road. Presentation on the matter will be given by Abdul Rahim Suriya FCA, FCMA, Chairman Joint Evaluation Committee.

All CFOs of listed companies in Faisalabad are invited to attend the session. Contact person: Ayaz Mustafa, FCMA 041-9220103, 041-8735335 and Mr. Shahbaz Fareed 041-8531028

On September 29, 2018 a consultative session was organized inviting CFOs of listed companies located in Karachi to discuss salient features of the 2018 Criteria and anticipated difficulties, if any, in developing the corporate reports for 2018.***