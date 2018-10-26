Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CIA chief told to explain progress in finding missing kids

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) chief, who heads the special team formed to find Karachi’s 20 reportedly missing children, to appear in court with a progress report and give details of the efforts made to solve the cases.

Hearing a petition for finding the missing children, the court directed the police to make all-out efforts, including the use of modern techniques, to ensure that the kids are recovered. The high court had earlier directed the Sindh police chief to form a committee headed by a DIG-level officer to solve the cases of missing children.

On behalf of CIA DIG Dr Mohammad Amin Yousufzai, the court received a progress report mentioning the details of the efforts being made for recovering the missing children. The report stated that hectic efforts are being made with all the available resources to find the missing children, and that the special team is closely monitoring the efforts of the investigating officers (IOs), guiding them to achieve positive results.

The court was told that advertisements about the missing kids have been published in different newspapers, while TV channels have also been approached for making announcements about the children. Eight women police stations have been re-designated as children and women police stations, with orders to the relevant SSPs to set up child protection desks in their respective districts to provide urgent response and find the missing kids, stated the report.

The SHC was told that instructions have been issued to all SHOs to register cases about missing children, while a child protection and response centre has been set up to focus on the missing kids’ cases and facilitate their parents.

IOs of Shershah, Sachal, Garden, Korangi Industrial Area and Gulshan-e-Iqbal police stations also filed their reports on their efforts to find Manzoor, Salman Subhan, Surgul, Mohammad Yousuf and Gul Sher.

The SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the CIA chief to make all-out efforts to recover the missing children by using modern techniques, ordering him to appear in court on November 15.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?