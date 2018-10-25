Multi-facet solutions stressed for addressing water issues

Islamabad : Speakers at the conference on water security of Pakistan called for addressing the issue by devising multi-facet solutions, says a press release.

The remarks were made at a Conference on ‘Water Security: Issues/Way Forward on Aggression and Conservation’ organised by Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), here on Wednesday. The conference was organised to discuss the looming water crises in Pakistan and the mechanisms to mitigate the challenges and devise an extended policy framework.

Lieutenant General (r) Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam, Chairman, CGSS, in his opening remarks pointed out that in recent years, Pakistan has suffered from severe water shortages, flooding and declining water quality. The worsening water crisis must be resolved if the country is ever to achieve stability and progress.

Agnes Pompos, International Water Expert on Peaceful Water Sharing on Role of International Convention and Agreements in Peaceful Water Sharing, stated the conventions are significant because it creates a framework, a template for existing and future basin agreements and promotes optimal and sustainable utilization for present and future generations.

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul who was chief guest of the occasion presented keynote speech on water security and its Importance for Pakistan. She stated that solving water scarcity issue in Pakistan demands multi-facet solutions. “Our country is suffering from history’s worst water crisis that requires coordinated efforts at multiple fronts; individual, community, tehsil, district, provincial and national. There is a need to create public awareness through capacity-building,” she added.

Advocate Ahmer Bilal Soofi- former federal law minister presented his views on Indian violation of Indus Water Treaty. Ahmed Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission spoke on mainstreaming disaster (flood) risk reduction in water sector.

Shams ul Mulk, former chairman, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), spoke on futurist profiling of River Indus with special emphasis on water flowing from western borders and stressed that Kalabagh Dam was the project that could have given Pakistan electricity at the most cheapest rates. He furthermore stated that we need to build many more dams rather just focusing on diamer and Kalabagh Dam.

Major General (r) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, (r) - Vice President, CGSS, Dr. Muhammad Munir Ahmad, Waseem Anwer Baig, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf also spoke on the occasion.

The conference ended by the concluding remarks of the Chairman CGSS and distribution of mementos.