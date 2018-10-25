Thu October 25, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

HEC funded skin graft project developed

Islamabad : Cost effective and safe synthetic pro-angiogenic skin grafts have been developed for the treatment of burns and chronic non-healing ulcer wounds. This project was approved and undertaken under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The project entitled ‘Converting Inexpensive Indigenous Chitosan to High Value Commercial Pro-angiogenic Tissue Engineered Skin Grafts for Burn Patients’ was awarded to Dr. Muhammad Yar, Associate Professor, COMSATS University, Lahore.

It was aimed at formulating quick, safe and low priced products to immediately stop blood by procuring grail scale-up of chitosan and its water soluble derivatives, conducting chemical and biological re-evaluation of those products and then converting prototypes to commercially valuable outcome. It is expected that the grafts will become very effective for the treatment of burn and Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) patients in Pakistan and all across the world.

