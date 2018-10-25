Thu October 25, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

PU awards five PhDs

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars. Sadaf Aslam in Zoology after approval of her thesis “Dental and Cranial Morphological Studies Based on New Collection of Neogene Suids from the Siwalik Hills of Pakistan”, Rana Manzoor Ahmad in Zoology after the approval of his thesis “Comparative Analysis of Enamel Hypoplasia in the Siwalik Artiodactyles of Pakistan”, Anber Naqvi in Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis “Health Impacts of Some Persistent Organic Pollutants in Expecting Mothers from Punjab”, Hajira Rehman in Chemistry after approval of her thesis “Synthesis of Novel Derivatives of Sulfonamides Drugs” and Umm-e-Habiba in Education after approval of her thesis “Effect of Self-Regulated Learning Strategies on Students’ Achievement and Motivation for Learning English in Public Sector Elementary Schools in Lahore”.

