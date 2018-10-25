ACCA, PBC join forces

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has teamed up globally with Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and CFA Institute to celebrate this year’s Global Ethics Day, a statement said on Wednesday.

In Karachi, ACCA partnered with The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and hosted a breakfast roundtable to explore how businesses in the country are preparing for an ethical future in the face of threats and challenges presented by globalisation and technology, it added.

ACCA’s partnership with these organisations emphasises its commitment to ethics and professionalism. The roundtable discussion explored the role of ethics in business and business leaders spoke about what ethics means to them.

Some of the distinguished attendees included Muhammad Shoaib, CEO and Council Member, Al Meezan Investment Company Limited and CFA Society Pakistan, Irfan Siddiqui, President & CEO, Meezan Bank Limited, Shoaib Ghazi, Managing Partner, Deloitte Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants, Asim Siddiqui, Chairman & CEO, EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants and Mehwish Iqbal, Head of Internal Audit, Unilever Pakistan Limited.