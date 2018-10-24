Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Karachi

M. Waqar Bhatti
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SMC students establish high dependency unit at JPMC

The executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) on Tuesday inaugurated a newly-established high dependency unit (HDU) at Medical Ward 7 of the hospital, for which all the funds and equipment were arranged by students of the Sindh Medical College (SMC).

“Medical students of the Sindh Medical College have collected donations and renovated this place, turned into a High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the medicine ward, where all modern monitoring facilities are available,” Dr Seemin Jamali said and hoped that soon many other wards and departments would also be modernised and equipped like the HDU.

She said students of the SMC had formed an organisation, called ‘Patients Helping Hand’, which was behind the collection of donations and transforming a portion of Medical Ward 7 into a high dependency unit where state-of-the-art monitors, hydraulic beds, and oxygen and other supplies had been made available to facilitate patients.

“I’m very proud of our students as they are not only acquiring knowledge, but they are also learning and showing compassion and empathy. As a student, collecting millions of rupees from donors and utilising the money for patients’ welfare is a big achievement,” she maintained.

According to Dr Jamali, students associated with Patients Helping Hand had collected Rs3.5 million from donors, including philanthropists and corporate organizations, and used the amount to establish the modern HDU at the JPMC which was at par with some of the leading private sector hospitals in the country.

Medical Ward 7 incharge and JMPC medicine professor Dr Masroor Ahmed said it was a six-bed monitoring unit established in their ward and it was equipped with the latest monitoring equipment. He added that it was an effort of medical students, who realised the sufferings of patients and decided to do something before even becoming doctors.

“One of their predecessors, a student named Osama, established this organization, Patients Helping Hand, which established this HDU, inaugurated today by Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali,” Dr Ahmed said, adding that Osama was now a doctor while the current president of Patients Helping Hand was a student, Anzer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?